HEALTH & FITNESS

FDA warns against eating food prepared with liquid nitrogen

EMBED </>More Videos

New warning about liquid nitrogen in food.

Tisha Powell
The US Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers about the potential dangers of eating food prepared with liquid nitrogen.

The FDA said eating foods such as ice cream, cereal or cocktails prepared by adding liquid nitrogen can cause serious injury, including internal organ damage.

In its warning, the FDA said inhaling the vapor "released by a food or drink prepared by adding liquid nitrogen immediately before consumption may also cause breathing difficulty, especially among individuals with asthma."

The "dragon's breath" effect makes foods with added liquid nitrogen fun but potentially harmful.



Most recently, the novelty snacks that have liquid nitrogen added just before consumption to create the "dragon's breath" effect have gained in popularity, according to the FDA. Shortly after eating treats, people blow smoke from their noses and mouths to look like a dragon.

The treats often called dragon's breath, heaven's breath or nitro puff are popular at state fairs, malls and carnivals.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfoodFDAhealthu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Petaluma neighborhood calls cannabis grow 'new low'
Could cheese and meat be good for your heart?
Rates of three STDs reach record highs, CDC says
Tea, tsukemen and training: get to know the Inner Sunset's 3 newest businesses
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
John McCain's funeral: Washington gathers to honor life of Arizona senator
John McCain's funeral in Washington: Photos
Meghan McCain's eulogy at father's funeral: 'America was always great'
'They attacked me:' Man in viral Muni fight says riders didn't like him playing music on train
Magnitude 3.9 earthquake shakes northern Sonoma County
BART track repairs may cause backups, big crowds over Labor Day weekend
FBI arrests compound residents on gun charges following earlier release
AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny and warmer after low morning clouds
Show More
Bears reach agreement to trade for Khalil Mack
SF freshman facing 8 felony charges for bringing gun to school, discharging it
More flooding possible as most of country deals with wet holiday weekend
Historic Mural de la Raza painted over in San Jose, community outraged
Package thieves use scary new tactic to access Bay Area homes
More News