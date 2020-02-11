Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Fear, anxiety sets in for passengers aboard cruise ship under quarantine

By Cornell W. Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The number of confirmed coronavirus cases on board a quarantined cruise ship docked in Japan has nearly doubled in the past 48 hours to more than 136, including at least 23 Americans.

From vacation cruise to a total nightmare. Some passengers on board the Diamond Princess, docked in Yokohama are trying to stay sane.

RELATED: Bay Area families canceling trips amid outbreak

Including newlyweds Gaetano and Milnea.

"We aren't sick and we want to keep it that way," said Gaetano Cerullo.

But other passengers are.

Rebecca Frasure from Oregon is one passenger from that quarantined cruise ship, with a confirmed case of coronavirus. For some, it can be serious and deadly. But so far, Rebecca's treatment in an isolated hospital room onshore has been going well.

"It doesn't even feel like a cold, to be honest, I wouldn't have known that there was anything wrong with me if they hadn't tested me," Frasure.

RELATED: Tracking the latest developments of coronavirus

Her husband had to stay behind on the ship, so far he's tested negative.

He's on day six of a minimum 14-day quarantine on board the ship.

Julie Choy from San Francisco is confined to her cabin, she and her relatives are ok and not showing symptoms of the virus.

But there is no contact with the crew.

RELATED: 4 passengers from New Jersey cruise ship being evaluated; all others cleared

"They deliver us food, breakfast lunch, dinner, other than that I don't see anyone," said Choy.

During a video chat, Julie showed us her small 10 by 16 foot cabin with no windows.

"It has a bathroom, one chair, one desk," Choy added.

Many passengers are now concerned about the ventilation system, fearing the virus may spread through the vents, although there is no evidence to support this.

The official quarantine period ends on Feb. 19, but that doesn't mean passengers will be allowed to leave.

See more stories related to coronavirus here.

  • What is coronavirus? What US health officials know about outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China

  • Want to avoid coronavirus? Health expert advice here

  • Can face masks really protect you? Here's what we know

  • How to stop illness from becoming pandemic

  • Doctor talks global spread of China virus, symptoms of infection, how to stay healthy

  • Can the outbreak affect pets? Expert explains

  • Expert shares tips for traveling, staying healthy amid outbreak

  • Several Bay Area counties actively taking precautions as coronavirus outbreak worsens
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnesssan franciscoillnessoutbreakjapancoronavirusinfectionchinacruise ship
    Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    CORONAVIRUS
    Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
    Coronavirus breakthrough could help curb virus' spread
    Coronavirus: Bay Area native details life in Wuhan amid outbreak
    BBB warns of phony face masks amid coronavirus concerns
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Heartbreaking testimony in Nia Wilson murder trial
    NASA Ames testing system for mission to Moon
    CHP officer from Fremont arrested for alleged sexual relationship with teen girl, police say
    Here's how unaffiliated CA voters could influence outcome of primary
    SJSU holds 'topping out' event for new science building
    7 On Your Side, experts to hold tax hotline to answer questions Wednesday
    SF Public Works director Mohammed Nuru resigns following arrest
    Show More
    East Bay family believes dog died because 911 call wasn't properly routed
    Cleanup underway in Castro Valley following powerful wind storm
    Unforgettable moments at the 2020 Oscars
    February Forecast: Will rain return this month?
    Oscars 2020 Winners Full List
    More TOP STORIES News