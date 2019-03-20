Health & Fitness

FDA approves first-ever drug to treat postpartum depression

For the first time, the FDA has approved a drug for new mothers who suffer from postpartum depression.

By Krisann Chasarik
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- For the first time, the FDA has approved a medication specifically to treat new mothers who suffer from postpartum depression.

The drug is called Brexanolone and will be sold under the name Zulresso.

The drug's maker, Sage Therapeutics, says only one dose is needed. Zulresso is administered in an intravenous drip that takes nearly 60 hours and is expected to cost between $20,000 to $35,000.

Clinical trials show it works within hours.

The CDC says one in nine mothers suffers from postpartum depression.
