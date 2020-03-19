Coronavirus

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart is first member of Congress to test positive for novel coronavirus

WASHINGTON -- Miami Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart has become the first known member of Congress to test positive for the new coronavirus.

Diaz-Balart entered self-quarantine in Washington Friday, according to a statement. He said he decided not to return to South Florida because his wife has a pre-existing medical condition. Diaz-Balart developed symptoms, including a fever and headache, on Saturday. He learned Wednesday that he had tested postive for the COVID-19 virus.

"I want everyone to know that I am feeling much better," Diaz-Balart said in a statement Wednesday. "However, it is important that everyone take this extremely seriously and follow CDC guidelines in order to avoid getting sick and mitigate the spread of this virus. We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times."

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

Other members of Congress, including Florida Sen. Rick Scott, have self-quarantined, but none have reported positive test results. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez tested positive for the virus last week.

Diaz-Balart has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2003.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfloridacoronavirusgovernmentu.s. & worldcongress
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Orden de refugio en hogar en el condado de Napa
DRONEVIEW7: Coronavirus shelter-in-place order turns San Francisco into ghost town
TSA confirms coronavirus cases at JFK, Newark airports
Las Vegas casinos, bars closed to slow coronavirus pandemic spread
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Updates: Napa Co. issues shelter-in-place order
Napa County ready for yet another emergency, COVID-19
Petrolia earthquake: 5.2 magnitude quake strikes off Northern California coast near Humboldt County
White House warning to millennials: Stay out of the bars during pandemic
Cancer, heart surgeries delayed as coronavirus alters care
Coronavirus: Everything you need to know about Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
'American Idol' halts production amid coronavirus
Show More
Hospitalized man describes his battle against COVID-19
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Coronavirus: Students face digital divide as schools turn to remote learning
Treasury proposal: Deliver $500B to Americans starting April
Trump invokes act to marshal private sector against COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News