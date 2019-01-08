First recorded flu-related death this season reported in Santa Clara County

The first flu-related death of this season has been recorded in Santa Clara County.The Health Department says the person was 39-years-old. They don't know if he or she had been vaccinated. But, the person did have other medical conditions that increased the risk for severe complications from the flu.Dr. George Han, the Santa Clara County Deputy Health Officer, said, "flu can affect anyone. Anyone can become seriously ill or even die from the flu. So it's really important for everyone to be vaccinated."The Centers for Disease Control estimates 80,000 people of all ages died of the flu last season.