Fitness: 3 new spots to try in San Jose

Exceed Martial Arts
1814 Hillsdale Ave., Suite A, Cambrian Park
Photo: EXCEED Martial Arts/Yelp
Exceed Martial Arts is an all-ages Taekwondo studio operated by black belt Arthur Jackson and his family. Two of the instructors are active state and national competitors, and select students may be invited to join an advanced competition class.
Young children (as young as age three) will learn enhanced social skills, attention span, concentration, self-discipline, self-awareness, balance, and coordination, according to the website, while teens and adults build self-confidence and self-defense skills.
Yelp users are excited about the studio, which currently holds five stars out of eight reviews on the site.
Yelper Jaye N., who reviewed the Taekwondo gym on January 21, wrote, "For Mr. Jackson, it's not about belt levels or financial gains or popularity. It's about helping the child be the best they they can be."
And Yelper Sarah B. wrote, "Mr. Jackson trained our son for over six years in competitive Taekwondo and was a part of a gold and two bronze National Championships, a gold medal in Costa Rica and numerous golds at state tournaments. He is dedicated to his students, knows the sport deeply and gets results."
Exceed Martial Arts is open from 4 p.m.-7:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, and 10 a.m.-11 a.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Hotworx
54 W. Santa Clara St., Downtown
Photo: Miss S./Yelp
Hotworx is a new 24-hour fitness studio that offers infrared-heated workout spaces where small classes of just three participants are taught by virtual instructors on a screen.
Classes last 30 minutes (or 15 for high-intensity interval training), and include yoga, cycling, bands, rowing, isometric exercises and more. Use their app to book an appointment.
Yelp users are excited about the boutique gym, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of three reviews on the site.
Yelper Angelica B., who reviewed it on January 22, wrote, "The only yoga fitness center I will go to. I love that the cycle and rowing classes are only 15 minutes and I can take as many as I like. Being able to book appointment times in advance is the greatest; I can go whenever I can and want."
Miss S. noted, "Hotworx to me provides a relaxing, calming and more focused workout. Nobody is yelling, and there isn't blaring music. The vibe is calm. I felt like the hot pilates sessions were more gentle ,and I didn't feel like I was overheating."
Hotworx is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
CorePower Yoga
785 The Alameda, Suite 20, Rose Garden
Photo: CorePower Yoga/Yelp
CorePower Yoga is Denver-based fitness chain with more than 170 locations nationally, including many in the Bay Area.
No reservations are necessary to attend classes at this Downtown San Jose studio. Available classes include the foundation-building, vinyasa flow CorePower Yoga 1, and the signature CorePower Yoga 2, which includes more-challenging postures.
There's also Yoga Sculpt, which combines free weights with yoga sequencing and cardio to intensify each yoga pose, while mixing in strength training moves like squats, lunges and bicep curls.
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of three reviews on Yelp, CorePower Yoga has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Khang V., who was one of the first users to visit CorePower Yoga on December 12, wrote, "The first impression you get stepping into the studio is its cleanliness. Clean and nice practicing space, and superb instructors who continue to inspire you everyday."
And Steph V. noted, "CorePower studios are always clean and don't smell like a sweaty gym. Always allot extra time, because there are events at SAP that cause a lot of traffic in that area."
You can check out CorePower's hours and schedule of classes here.