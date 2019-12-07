Health & Fitness

Flesh-eating bacteria linked to heroin kills 7 in San Diego County

A flesh-eating bacteria, linked to the use of black tar heroin, has killed at least seven people in San Diego County in the past two months.

Southern California health authorities have since issued a new warning.

Thirteen people in Southern California have also been diagnosed with wound botulism since September, which also may be tied to black tar heroin.

Agencies are trying to figure out the source of the heroin.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan diegosan diego countyillegal drugsheroindrugdrugs
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dog ingests drugs during walk at Crissy Field Beach in SF
Rain doesn't stop North Bay holiday tradition
VIDEO: Coyote sighting near San Francisco's Waterfront
Crowds brave cold to see tech-savvy SJ man's annual home holiday display
PG&E announces $13B settlement for claims related to NorCal wildfires, Ghost Ship fire
How wind changes affect flight patterns
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Show More
'Decoy cars' baited with valuables catching car burglars in Walnut Creek
Tahoe travel 'highly discouraged' this weekend due to winter storm
WATCH IN 60: Search for suspect behind projectiles, police decoy cars, SF election countdown clock
Cosmic Crisp apple makes its Bay Area debut
50th anniversary of infamous Altamont rock concert
More TOP STORIES News