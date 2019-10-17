Florida could require a prescription for certain sunscreens that could harm coral reefs
A Florida state senator wants to ban some sunscreens that could harm marine life.
Democratic Senator Linda Stewart has proposed a bill that would ban the sale of sunscreens with Oxybenzone and Octinoxate, unless the customer has a prescription.
Researchers believe the two chemicals could cause coral bleaching and eventually kill reefs.
Coral reefs are home to 25 percent of all marine life.
The bill is reportedly getting push-back from other legislators and doctors.
Sunscreen is important in the sunshine state.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, Florida has the second-highest rate of melanoma or skin cancer in the country.
