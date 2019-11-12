Jimmy Carter hospitalized in Atlanta for procedure to relieve pressure on brain

The official Carter Foundation said in a tweet that the 95-year-old is at Emory University Hospital for a procedure "to relieve pressure on his brain, caused by bleeding due to his recent falls."
The procedure is scheduled for Tuesday morning, the statement said. Carter's wife Rosalynn is with him at the hospital and he is resting comfortably, his spokesperson said.
Carter is the oldest surviving president. He was hospitalized twice in October for falls, including one at his Georgia home in which he sustained a minor fracture to his pelvis. In May he underwent surgery after falling and breaking his hip while leaving for a hunting trip.