SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --South Bay residents took a step toward staying healthy by getting their flu shots.
In San Jose, Calif., people received the flu vaccine at the Valley Health Center Downtown.
Health experts believe it's a good step for everyone to get a flu shot, and they're urging people with pre-existing health conditions and seniors to get theirs.
"They are most at risk of developing complications to flu," explained Belinda Paz, a pharmacist at the clinic. "So we definitely advocate for our seniors to come in and get their flu shots."
Santa Clara Valley Medical Center plans on holding more free, flu shot clinics on Saturdays in October and November. The following is a complete list:
Santa Clara Valley Medical Center: Hospital and Clinics
2018 Adult Flu Fair: Ages 19 and older. No charge while supplies last. Hours: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Valley Health Center Downtown: Sept.r 29 and Oct. 27
- Valley Health Center East Valley: Oct. 13 and Nov. 3
- Valley Health Center Gilroy: Oct. 20 and Nov. 17
- Valley Health Center Lenzen: Oct. 20 and Nov. 17
- Valley Health Center Milpitas: Oct. 20 and Nov. 17
- Valley Health Center Moorpark: Sept. 29, Oct. 13 and 27, and Nov. 3
- Valley Health Center Sunnyvale: Oct. 13 and Nov. 3
- Valley Health Center Tully: Sept. 29 and Oct. 27
For more information about the flu vaccine, visit Santa Clara County's influenza website.