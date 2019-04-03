From bootcamp to Pilates: 3 new fitness spots to try in San Francisco

Barry's Bootcamp Castro
2280 Market St., Castro
Photo: Eric Joseph D./Yelp
With three other San Francisco outposts (in the FiDi, SoMa, and the Marina), Barry's Bootcamp has now made its way to the Castro.
Offering "high-intensity workouts in a group setting," according to its website, Barry's is known for red lights and pulsating music that encourages exercisers to "run faster (and) lift heavier."
Look for workouts that combine treadmill and strength work, along with a treadmill-free "double floor" strength class. The Castro spot also features "nutritionist-designed" post-workout shakes in its "Fuelbar."
Yelpers are excited about Barry's Bootcamp Castro, which currently holds five stars out of three reviews on the site.
Eric Joseph D., who reviewed Barry's Bootcamp Castro on March 25, wrote, "Every instructor's class has something special to it, and I have so much respect for all the instructors for taking the time to curate motivational playlists and workouts."
Yelper Anne R. wrote, "Huge studio. Amazing workout. I am really pumped about all the extra space they have at this location. Makes the post-workout experience much more enjoyable."
Barry's Bootcamp Castro is open from 6 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Friday, 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Saturday and 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
RockSalt
1004 16th St., Design District
Photo: Jinna H./Yelp
Local Pilates studio RockSalt, which also has locations in San Mateo and Redwood City, has now arrived on the ground floor of the Potrero 1010 development bordering the Design District and Potrero Hill.
RockSalt's workouts combine traditional Pilates resistance work with weights and cardio, according to the business' website. Instructors use curated playlists, offering three types of classes designed to emphasize stretching, strengthening or cardio.
With a five-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp, RockSalt has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Brittann D., who was one of the first users to visit RockSalt on March 1, wrote, "The workouts are awesome and work the full body. My instructor offered a ton of modifications, and I got to go at my own pace. I never once felt pressured or left out even if I had to move more slowly or adjust the resistance. The playlists are great, and I love that you workout to the beat."
Yelper Nicholas P. wrote, "Beautiful new studio, new machines, clean environment and really great location. This really is a full-body workout. Music is great, and the time flies by, too."
RockSalt is open from 6:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m., noon-1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 6:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. and noon-1 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m.-noon on weekends.
Epic Interval Training
1632 Market St., Hayes Valley
Photo: Epic Interval Training/Yelp
Finally, New York-based chain Epic Interval Training recently opened its second San Francisco gym at Market and Rose streets, on the outskirts of Hayes Valley. (Its other location is on Third Street in SoMa.)
Epic's high-intensity interval classes incorporate bodyweight exercises, free weights and cardio, which are performed at stations around the high-ceilinged gym. Rotating workouts are reprogrammed every four weeks, to ensure variety and promote progress, according to the business.
Epic Interval Training currently holds 4.5 stars out of three reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Jessica C., who reviewed Epic Interval Training on March 14, wrote, "Awesome gym -- quick, efficient, fun and always changing workouts with motivating coaches. The coaches are fun and push you, but also are great at accommodating all levels. No shame at all."
Yelper Denise C. wrote, "It was a good workout, though I had no idea what to expect. They rotate their routines and try other exercises each month. So we used medicine balls, quasi-TRX straps, kettlebells, etc. We did lunges and box jumps. There was a good variety, and it wasn't too difficult."
Epic Interval Training is open from 6 a.m.-9 a.m., noon-1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 6:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m., noon-1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. on Friday, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday and 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Sunday.
