HEALTH & FITNESS

Get Away: 3 Under-$500 SFO Flight + Hotel Combos Coming Up This Weekend

Got the winter blues? It may be time for a spontaneous weekend getaway.

If you're looking to shake things up by hopping a flight this weekend, we've got three solid options for destinations that'll cost you less than $500, via travel site Kayak.

These include round-trip, non-stop flights leaving SFO on the evening of Friday, February 2nd and returning on Sunday, February 4th, along with two nights in a hotel.

(Note: Supply is limited and prices are subject to change. Flights listed are for one traveller, but most hotel rooms accommodate two people.)

Denver




Photo: Mark Byzewski/Flickr

The round-trip flight: United/Frontier -- $350

This flight departs at 8:36 pm on Friday, arriving in Denver at 12:01am (flight time is 2 hours, 25 minutes). Returning on Sunday, you'll depart Denver at 4:05pm and arrive in San Francisco at 5:59pm (flight time is 2 hours, 54 minutes).

Click here to book SFO-DEN (United, one-way, $201). Click here to book DEN-SFO (Frontier, one-way, $149).

The hotel: Two nights at La Quinta Inn & Suites Denver Southwest Lakewood -- $142

Complimentary breakfast, free internet and a pet-friendly policy make La Quinta Inn & Suites Denver Southwest Lakewood a fine choice, and it's got a "very good" Priceline user score of 8.1. Click here to book.
Total price tag: $499

Orlando




Photo: Travis Wise/Flickr

The round-trip flight: Frontier/Alaska -- $371

This flight departs at 10:25pm on Friday, arriving in Orlando at 6:51am on Saturday (flight time is 5 hours, 26 minutes). Returning on Sunday, you'll depart Orlando at 5:10pm and arrive in San Francisco at 8:23pm (flight time is 6 hours, 13 minutes). Click here to book SFO-MCO (Frontier, one-way, $157). Click here to book MCO-SFO (Alaska, one-way, $214).

The hotel: Two nights at Motel 6 Orlando - Kissimmee Main Gate East -- $123

This Motel 6 is located off of I-4, across the street from the Old Town with a 50's-style fun park with weekend car shows. This Motel 6 is located near Walt Disney World, Sea World & Universal Studios. Click here to book.

Total price tag: $494

Los Angeles




Photo: Daniel X. O'Neil/Flickr

The round-trip flight: American Airlines -- $267

The flight departs at 7:30pm on Friday, arriving at LAX at 9:16pm (flight time is 1 hour, 46 minutes). Returning on Sunday, you'll depart at 11pm and arrive back at SFO at 12:32am on Monday morning (flight time is 1 hour, 32 minutes). Click here to book.

The hotel: Two nights at Travelodge LAX South -- $222

This 104-room motel on two floors has exterior corridors and offers free high-speed internet access in all rooms along with cable TV and a refrigerator, When you get some free time, head for the outdoor pool or the outdoor BBQ grill, the perfect places to meet fellow travelers. Click here to book.

Total price tag: $489
---

Disclosure: Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthHoodlineSan Francisco
HEALTH & FITNESS
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Job offer rescinded after woman tested positive for cannabis, only used pot lip balm
Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video
Mosquitoes, dead birds test positive for West Nile Virus in East Bay
Safe injection sites remain hot debate in SF
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News