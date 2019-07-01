Health & Fitness

Gillette recalls Venus razors due to misaligned blades

Venus disposable razor packs have been pulled from shelves because of a manufacturing issue.

The Gillette Company says during production, the razor's blades were misaligned and can cause lacerations during normal use.

This recall involves Venus Simply3 disposable razors. The razors come in pink, purple, and yellow colors and were sold in two types of packages: a Venus Simply3 Disposable Razor 4-pack and a Daisy 12+1 Venus Simply3 Bonus Pack which included one free Venus Simply3 razor.

More than 87,000 packages have been recalled throughout the U.S.

The recalled razors were sold from January 2019 through May 2019 for between $6 and $10.

Gillette has received one report of a consumer who was cut while using the recalled razor.

Gillette says you can return the product for a full refund.
