Health & Fitness

Girl, 7, dies 1 minute into tonsil surgery, family says

CLINTON, S.C. -- Parents of a 7-year-old South Carolina girl said she died one minute into a surgery to have her tonsils removed.

Paisley Elizabeth Grace Cogsdill died Friday at a medical center in Greenwood, WHNS-TV reported. Family members said the girl snored in her sleep but was otherwise healthy.

The girl's heart stopped and doctors were unable to revive her, the parents said. An autopsy was expected to determine the official cause of death.

Cogsdill was a straight-A student at Clinton Elementary School who had an attitude full of joy, according to her obituary.

"You don't understand why these things happen but we know it was God's plan and that's the only thing that can get us through," said Mary Beth Truelock, Paisley's grandmother.

A visitation was planned for Wednesday with a celebration of life service on Thursday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssouth carolinachild deathsurgeryu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Castro Valley deadly hit-and-run suspect out on bail
A Day On BART 2020: What riding the trains is really like
Bay Area workers get tax statements from employers that didn't hire them
Pete Buttigieg's fight to win the moderate vote in CA
Calls for hate crime investigation after SF elderly man attacked
World braces for battle against coronavirus outbreak
'32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome'
Show More
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
Massive fire at CA refinery confined after explosion
Without Warning: Smoke detector issues rampant at Bay Area public housing complexes
San Leandro BART fare evaders still getting by
AP Fact Check: South Carolina Democratic debate
More TOP STORIES News