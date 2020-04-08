Coronavirus

'GMA' mourns beloved camera operator who died of coronavirus

NEW YORK -- Like so many families around the world, the "Good Morning America" family is mourning one of its own because of the novel coronavirus.

Anchor Robin Roberts delivered the sad announcement Wednesday morning that longtime and talented studio camera operator Tony Greer died of complications due to COVID-19.

Calling him a bright light, Roberts said, "You could feel his beautiful spirit from a mile away."

Roberts explained that Greer, a Chicago native, loved to show his family around New York City.

He also traveled extensively with his longtime girlfriend, played guitar in a band and loved working for GMA.

Greer's family described him as kind, thoughtful and a gentleman.

"We loved every single moment we were blessed to spend and share with Tony," Roberts said.

Watch the video above to see the full tribute to Greer.
