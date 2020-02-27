Coronavirus: 28 confirmed cases in California, Solano County patient ID'd as woman

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Governor Gavin Newsom provided an update the state response to coronavirus in the state. The governor says there are 28 confirmed cases currently in California, but a state health official says the risk to the public remains low."We have to meet this moment with a sense of urgency and conviction that transcends politics and transcends pettiness. I will not allow my administration to participate in that and I hope we collectively can elevate above that," Gov. Newsom said.A new case of the novel coronavirus has been detected in Northern California in a woman who has not traveled overseas since the outbreak began. This suggests the virus could be spreading locally, person-to-person, the CDC said."The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed an infection with the virus that causes COVID-19 in California in a person who reportedly did not have relevant travel history or exposure to another known patient with COVID-19," the CDC said in a press release.It is unknown how the woman contracted the virus. If it was contracted in the United States, it would be the country's first case of it spreading here, as opposed to being exposed overseas.The woman is a resident of Solano County and is receiving medical treatment at UC Davis Medical Center, according to the California Department of Public Health.UC Davis Health officials say the woman was transferred to their facility from another Northern California hospital on Feb. 19. They say when the patient arrived, they had already been intubated, were on a ventilator, and were given droplet protection orders because of an undiagnosed and suspected viral condition.According to UC Davis, their team requested COVID-19 testing by the CDC, however, since the patient did not fit the existing CDC criteria for the virus, the test was not immediately administered.On Sunday, the CDC ordered COVID-19 testing of the patient and the patient was put airborne precautions because of concerns about their condition. On Wednesday, the CDC confirmed the patient's test was positive.Health officials said the health risk to the general public from the coronavirus remains low and most who get it do not require hospitalization.