Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom, Mayor Breed share share COVID-19 testing solutions

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Access to coronavirus tests continues to be a major problem in the Bay Area and across the U.S.

CORONAVIRUS: Tracking latest developments of viral infection in US

Governor Gavin Newsom and San Francisco Mayor London Breed said Thursday that they're working on local solutions. Meanwhile, people are concerned that they can't get the testing they feel is necessary.

"We don't know when we're going to get test kits," said Teresa Johnson, who was on the Grand Princess and is now quarantined at Dobbins Air Reserve Base. The base is 18 miles from CDC headquarters in Atlanta, but they still haven't gotten tested.

"I spoke to somebody not more than five minutes ago and I said are we getting any more kits? And she said all we're doing right now is temperatures and meals.... It doesn't seem like anybody has any answers. There's a lot of confusion and a lot of people who are upset about that," Johnson added.

RESOURCES: Coronavirus in California: Get resources and information about COVID-19

In the Bay Area, some Kaiser patients, who have double medical clearance from a primary care doctor and an infectious disease specialist, are getting tested for coronavirus at the French campus on Geary and Fifth in San Francisco.

Patients pull up and get swabbed in their cars by medical personnel wearing protective gear, who are working out of a tent in the parking lot.

But not everyone is invited to the drive-thru.

"I have a fever and a cough for over 8 days now," said a Kaiser patient who does not want to be identified. She says Kaiser has refused to test her. She has gone to the doctor four times in the past week.

"I requested it again today and the answer was no, we can not test you, we do not have enough tests," she added.

CORONAVIRUS: What to know about COVID-19 in California, how it's affecting San Francisco Bay Area

"We need to focus in on these tests," said Governor Newsom, who also said he was surprised the issues with testing kits haven't been a bigger part of the national conversation. He says California has 8,227 testing kits, but he says the kits are incomplete, which is slowing down processing at 18 state labs.

"It's very much in line, these test, with you're going to the store and purchasing a printer but forgetting to purchase the ink," said the Governor

"I'm very disappointed," said Mayor London Breed, who said the CDC should be in a better place by now, with enough testing kits for on-demand access.

"Here in San Francisco, we have some of the most incredible health care professionals anywhere in the world. We're not going to wait for the federal government to do what they should have done a long time ago," Breed said.

RELATED: Coronavirus testing: More than 22 million Californians eligible for free medically necessary COVID-19 screenings

Next week, Governor Newsom said he hopes to have new centralized California testing locations open to improve efficiency.

One Quest lab in San Juan Capistrano has been conducting 1,200 tests a day since March 9. But the Governor expects two more Quest labs to be online by the end of March, which will increase testing capacity by 5,000 tests a day.

The Governor said Stanford, UCLA, and UCSD are already testing.By next week, he hopes UC Davis and UC Irvine will start testing.

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscogavin newsomcoronaviruslondon breedcaliforniatests
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Bay Area cancellations, closures related to COVID-19
Live coronavirus updates: San Mateo Co. bans gatherings over 250 amid COVID-19 concerns
Coronavirus Impact: Workers experience reduced hours or layoffs
CORONAVIRUS
Bay Area school closures related to COVID-19
San Francisco public schools to close for 3 weeks amid COVID-19 outbreak, district officials say
Justin Trudeau's wife has tested positive for coronavirus
4 SJ firefighters test positive for COVID-19, 52 firefighters on leave
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live coronavirus updates: San Mateo Co. bans gatherings over 250 amid COVID-19 concerns
Coronavirus Impact: Workers experience reduced hours or layoffs
Bay Area school closures related to COVID-19
San Francisco public schools to close for 3 weeks amid COVID-19 outbreak, district officials say
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Bay Area cancellations, closures related to COVID-19
Coronavirus: Newsom recommends canceling large gatherings
Show More
Disney World to temporarily shut down in response to coronavirus threat
Justin Trudeau's wife has tested positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus: West Contra Costa Unified School District closing schools for 3 weeks
Coronavirus in CA: Resources and information about COVID-19
Coronavirus: Busy stores trying to keep products on shelves while ensuring worker, customer safety
More TOP STORIES News