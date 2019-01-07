HEALTH & FITNESS

Group fitness studio Rumble Boxing gets in the Financial District ring

Photo: Rumble Boxing/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a new workout in the New Year? A recent arrival to the Financial District may be good to have in your corner. Located at 180 Sansome St., Suite 100, New York-based fitness studio Rumble Boxing offers group workout classes centered around boxing techniques.

Participants use water-filled punching bags during the workout, which combines high-intensity interval training, strength training, metabolic conditioning and cardio. The guided group instruction is accompanied by upbeat music.

First-time students will need to acquire wraps and gloves, which are available for sale or rent on-site, in order to train. Check out the schedule and book classes here.

The new boxing studio has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

"It's an interval workout with 10 rounds," Yelper Adrianna L. wrote. "One of my favorite parts of this is that there are LED screens that tell you what move you're doing, and for how long. It really helps when your instructor is instructing both sides of the room."

"It's definitely everything it's talked up to be," added Stephanie R. "The music, lights, instructor energy, ambiance -- these guys have it down to a T! Love the 10 rounds, and that they make you feel welcome, even as a beginner."

Head on over to check it out: Rumble Boxing is open from 5:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, 4:30 a.m.-10 a.m. on Tuesday, 4:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Thursday, 5:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on Friday, 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
