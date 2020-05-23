Coronavirus

Missouri hairstylist with COVID-19 symptoms exposed up to 84 clients, 7 coworkers: Officials

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A Missouri hairstylist worked for eight days and served 84 clients while experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, officials said during a news briefing Friday.

The person, who has not been identified, traveled to another "high-intensity" area of Missouri and then worked at Great Clips in Springfield, the state health department director Clay Goddard said.

Officials said along with dozens of clients, the hairstylist interacted with seven coworkers. All of those exposed will be tested for the virus, and all clients were wearing masks during their haircuts.

Goddard said people who may have gone to the Great Clips during that time but have not been contacted by the health department are likely at low risk of exposure.

"This scenario is well within our capacity for staff to contact trace and hopefully contain. But I'm going to be honest with you, we can't have many more of these. We can't make this a regular habit or our capability as a community will be strained and we will have to reevaluate what things look like going forward," Goddard said

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson lifted many of the state's restrictions and its stay-at-home order on May 4. The state has more than 11,844 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, with at least 677 deaths.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmissourihair stylingcoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Car rental company Hertz files for bankruptcy amid coronavirus pandemic
Santa Cruz County warns of possible holiday weekend crowds as tourists flock to beaches
San Jose Earthquakes' Shea Salinas talks return of MLS -- With Authority
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Crews battle fire at SF's Pier 45 at Fisherman's Wharf
Santa Cruz County warns of possible holiday weekend crowds as tourists flock to beaches
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Memorial Day Weekend activities: What's allowed and what's not amid COVID-19 crisis
Tom Hanks celebrates graduating seniors at his alma mater, Oakland's Skyline HS
WATCH MONDAY: ABC7 to provide live coverage of Memorial Day ceremony
Here's how SF residents can negotiate rent decrease during COVID-19 crisis
Show More
San Jose Earthquakes' Shea Salinas talks return of MLS -- With Authority
Social bubbles: Bay Area residents plan small gatherings amid pandemic
San Francisco retail shops survive first week selling curbside
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News