Health & Fitness

German court says hangovers are legitimate illness, just in time for Oktoberfest

GERMANY -- Hangovers are a legitimate illness, according to a judge in Germany.

The ruling was made in the Higher Regional Court of Frankfurt, in a case against an anti-hangover drink-maker.

The judge said hangovers are an illness because they consist of small or temporary changes to the body's normal state.

Therefore, food products, including drinks, cannot be marketed as being able to prevent or treat illness.

The ruling occurred just in time for the nation's legendary Oktoberfest, which officially begins on the last Saturday of September.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillnesscourtjudgewineu.s. & worlddrinkingbeeralcohol
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pelosi announces formal Trump impeachment inquiry
Health officials report 2 flu deaths in Santa Clara Co.
North Bay residents anxious with possible PG&E power shutoffs looming
Disney CEO Bob Iger discusses new book with ABC7
Measles Returns: Investigating Vaccination Rates
AccuWeather Forecast: Dangerous heat, unhealthy air and high fire danger
Submarine found in Pacific with $165M in cocaine, Coast Guard says
Show More
Robert Hunter, Grateful Dead's poetic lyricist, dies at 78
Sonoma County schools among lowest measles immunization rates
Recall expanded for blood pressure medication
'Dancing with the Stars' sees 1st elimination of the season
VTA cracks down on commuters at light rail crossing
More TOP STORIES News