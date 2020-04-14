Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Hayward moves free COVID-19 testing site to Cal State East Bay campus

By
HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- The city of Hayward is moving its novel coronavirus testing site from Hayward Fire Station No. 7 to the California State University East Bay campus.

The testing center will open at the new site in parking lot A on West Loop Road, across from the University Police Department. The new site will allow for more vehicle and foot traffic and make it easier for disabled people to access the testing center. "We are tremendously appreciative of the partnership with Cal State East Bay to provide a new home for this vital service at a critical moment," Hayward Fire Chief Garrett Contreras said. "I also want to express our gratitude to the Tennyson Park neighborhood for welcoming the center when we launched it there three weeks ago at Fire Station No. 7. Their cooperation and support made this possible and is helping to save lives today," Contreras said.

People with a fever and who show symptoms of coronavirus, such as coughing and shortness of breath, can get tested for free and without a doctor's referral at the Cal State East Bay site, according to the city. Tests are available to patients regardless of place of residence or immigration status.

Health care workers can also call ahead at (510) 583-4949 to schedule testing appointments.

The testing center is open Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until all tests for a given day have been administered.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

