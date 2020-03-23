Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Hayward opening free COVID-19 testing center today

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- The city of Hayward is opening a free testing center for the novel coronavirus today.

The testing center is at Hayward Fire Station 7, 28270 Huntwood Avenue and will operate every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. They have 200-350 tests a day, so they are asking for the public to use their best judgment on whether they should be tested.

It is free to the public and open to anyone regardless of where they live or immigration status. People will first go through a two-step screening process for COVID-19 disease before being administered a test, which involves swabbing of the nasal cavities and back of the throat. To be tested, people will be screened for illness, which includes fever, cough and/or shortness of breath, and/or other respiratory symptoms. No referral from a medical doctor is required to be screened. Results can be available in as little as six hours or the next day in most cases.

"At this point, there is not another public testing site in Alameda County, 24:42 so until we are able to get other cities up and operational, we will not turn folks away if they are experiencing symptoms," said Kelly McAdoo, City Manager of Hayward

The testing center is being made possible through a partnership with Avellino Lab USA, Inc., of Menlo Park,

