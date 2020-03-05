Coronavirus

Nevada health officials confirm Las Vegas' first case of novel coronavirus

LAS VEGAS -- Health officials in Las Vegas on Thursday confirmed southern Nevada's first case of novel coronavirus.

The patient, described as a man in his 50s, has been hospitalized and is under quarantine.

"This is, again, the first presumptive case that we have in Las Vegas," Dr. Fermin Leguen, the Southern Nevada Health District's acting health officer. "I would also like to say that it's still -- the results of coronavirus in Las Vegas and the country is considered low."

Health officials say the Clark County resident recently traveled to both Texas and Washington by airline before presenting any symptoms.

4 more cases of coronavirus confirmed in LA County, health officials say
EMBED More News Videos

One day after a state of emergency was declared in Los Angeles County as six new cases of novel coronavirus were reported, four additional cases of the potentially deadly infection were confirmed.


However, they could not confirm if he had been in contact with anyone else who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The announcement of the coronavirus case in Las Vegas came as no surprise to Brian Labus, an assistant professor of public health at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas who says what happens in Vegas doesn't necessarily stay in the tourism hub.

"People bring things here all the time and take things home as well," said Labus, a former senior epidemiologist at the Southern Nevada Health District.

He predicts that it won't be long before more infections are uncovered in the city. Especially among the gamblers playing with cards and dice.

"You don't know what's on a surface that someone touched before you did," Labus said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Where are the COVID-19 cases in the U.S.?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnevadalas vegasoutbreakgamblingcoronavirusu.s. & worldlas vegascongress
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Santa Clara couple now sick after trip on Princess cruise ship
5th COVID-19 case confirmed in Illinois
Live coronavirus updates: Officials report 1st COVID-19 case in Las Vegas
11 new COVID-19 cases in New York, officials say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live coronavirus updates: Officials report 1st COVID-19 case in Las Vegas
Coronavirus Outbreak: What we know about cruise ship headed to SF
6 new cases of coronavirus in Santa Clara Co., total at 20, officials say
Santa Clara couple now sick after trip on Princess cruise ship
SF officials not surprised by 1st presumptive positive COVID-19 cases
Cruise ship passengers tested for COVID-19 off Calif. coast
Coronavirus in California: Here's what to know
Show More
US coronavirus death toll hits 11 as nursing home investigated
Elizabeth Warren drops out of race for president
Menlo School closed after staff had contact with COVID-19 infected relative
11 new COVID-19 cases in New York, officials say
WATCH IN 60: SF-bound cruise ship held at sea, Stephen Curry to rejoin Warriors
More TOP STORIES News