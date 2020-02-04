Health & Fitness

Healthier Kids Foundation sponsors vision, hearing, dental exams for San Jose students

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A nonprofit group celebrated a milestone helping children live healthier lives in the South Bay.

Healthier Kids Foundation sponsored vision, hearing and dental exams for students at Arbuckle Elementary School in San Jose.

The foundation has conducted more than 323,000 health screenings during the past six years.

Teachers and health experts believe there's another benefit to events like this one.

"There is a strong correlation between good health and having good, academic success," said Marissa Hacker from Healthier Kids Foundation. "And what we work hard to do is to break down the barriers for families and youth so they can get the proper care through our screenings and case managing services."

The Healthier Kids Foundation also assists families in obtaining medical insurance through Medi-Cal.
