Heart attack treatment and prevention with Washington Hospital

Complete with a wide variety of cardiac and vascular services, Washington Hospital offers access to leading facilities, technology, and physicians. Patients are comforted by Washington Hospital's designations as both a "cardiac receiving center" and a "stroke receiving center" for Alameda County. These designations are awarded to hospitals that have demonstrated the high caliber services needed to provide immediate diagnostic tests and interventions necessary to save lives.Washington Hospital's heart and vascular programs treat and manage the following conditions:Congestive heart failureCoronary artery diseaseAngina pectorisAdult congenital heart diseaseValvular heart diseaseRheumatic heart diseaseHypertensionArrhythmia and rhythm disordersPeripheral artery diseaseVenous diseaseBlood clotsAneurysmsAddress:Washington Hospital Healthcare System2500 Mowry Avenue (Washington West), Suite 210Fremont, CA 94538(510) 494-7022Find more information on Washington Hospital