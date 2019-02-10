Heart attack treatment and prevention with Washington Hospital

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Complete with a wide variety of cardiac and vascular services, Washington Hospital offers access to leading facilities, technology, and physicians. Patients are comforted by Washington Hospital's designations as both a "cardiac receiving center" and a "stroke receiving center" for Alameda County. These designations are awarded to hospitals that have demonstrated the high caliber services needed to provide immediate diagnostic tests and interventions necessary to save lives.
Washington Hospital's heart and vascular programs treat and manage the following conditions:
Congestive heart failure
Coronary artery disease
Angina pectoris
Adult congenital heart disease
Valvular heart disease
Rheumatic heart disease
Hypertension
Arrhythmia and rhythm disorders
Peripheral artery disease
Venous disease
Blood clots
Aneurysms
Address:
Washington Hospital Healthcare System
2500 Mowry Avenue (Washington West), Suite 210
Fremont, CA 94538
(510) 494-7022
