Stay in shape on vacation with these fitness tips from YouTube Vlogger Brett Cap

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- YouTube vlogger, Brett Cap is dedicated to creating helpful content surrounding health and wellness. With over half a million subscribers and counting, Brett continues to share his passion for creating content that entertains, trains, and helps viewers reach their fitness goals.

In this segment, learn all about Brett Cap's inspiration for starting his fitness channel and what keeps him motivated to curate creative content on YouTube. The health guru also shares his quick and easy workout routine that can be completed anywhere, even on vacation!

