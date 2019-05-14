SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- YouTube vlogger, Brett Cap is dedicated to creating helpful content surrounding health and wellness. With over half a million subscribers and counting, Brett continues to share his passion for creating content that entertains, trains, and helps viewers reach their fitness goals.
In this segment, learn all about Brett Cap's inspiration for starting his fitness channel and what keeps him motivated to curate creative content on YouTube. The health guru also shares his quick and easy workout routine that can be completed anywhere, even on vacation!
Check out Brett's YouTube channel.
Follow Brett on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook!
A special thanks to Hotel Zetta!
About the property:
Hotel Zetta's vibrant décor and sustainable architecture lend an innovative and creative vibe, while the high-tech conveniences, large guest rooms, and plush pillow top beds keep things modern and always relaxed.
Located in the heart of San Francisco's famously tech-savvy SoMa district, Hotel Zetta invites style-seeking travelers and local professionals to work, connect, play and get inspired during their stay in the boutique hotel.
Address:
Hotel Zetta
55 5th St
San Francisco, CA 94103
For more information, click here.
Stay in shape on vacation with these fitness tips from YouTube Vlogger Brett Cap
BAY AREA LIFE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News