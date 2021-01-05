Coronavirus California

Here's who has gotten the COVID-19 vaccine in San Francisco so far

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine is well underway in San Francisco, city officials announced Tuesday.

So far, 90% of the residents at Laguna Honda skilled nursing facility have already received the first dose, said Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax. By Wednesday, that process should be complete, Mayor London Breed said. Laguna Honda was an epicenter of the Bay Area's coronavirus crisis early on in the pandemic.

"Each one of these people in Laguna Honda being vaccinated is someone who will continue to have birthdays with families and visits with friends," said Mayor Breed. "They will have more time. They will have months and years ahead that so many across this country sadly have lost to this virus."

RELATED: Coronavirus crisis at San Francisco's Laguna Honda nursing home

Additionally, most frontline staff at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Laguna Honda have also received their first doses, said Colfax, and nearly all paramedics and EMTs have been offered the vaccine.

Because the vaccine allocation is primarily handled by the federal and state governments, and shipments are sent directly to health care providers, Colfax said it's not possible to determine exactly how many people in the city have been vaccinated so far.

Colfax was able to share that the Department of Public Health, which acts as a health care provider to many in the city who are on Medicaid or are uninsured, has vaccinated roughly 6,000 people. UCSF is able to administer about 1,100 doses a day, a hospital representative said.

Once the city completes Phase 1A of vaccinations, which includes health care workers and nursing home residents, it will follow the state's guidance on moving into Phase 1B.

MORE: Who will get the COVID-19 vaccine next in California? Here's who's included in phases 1A, 1B and 1C

While the vaccination progress is welcome news, it comes too little too late in helping fight San Francisco's winter COVID-19 surge.

"The great news is that the vaccine is here and it has been administered every day," said Colfax. "But it will not have much of an impact on our current surge, or any post-December holiday surge we may experience in the coming weeks."

Last week, San Francisco extended its stay-at-home order and travel quarantine rules indefinitely as intensive care capacity remains critically low.

"We have been proactive in putting the stay-at-home order and travel quarantine in place to protect San Franciscans and in the hopes that by acting quickly, we could flatten the curve and re-open faster," said Mayor London Breed in a press release. "This seems to be working but we need more time to determine that we are moving in the right direction and that the December holidays don't set us back."

RELATED: SF extends stay-at-home order indefinitely. Will the rest of the Bay Area follow?

Officials fear we still haven't yet reached the peak of the winter surge, and may soon start to see the full effect of holiday gatherings.

San Francisco is recording about 237 new COVID-19 cases daily.

We'll update this story as we listen into Mayor Breed and Director Colfax's press conference. Check back for updates.

