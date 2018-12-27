HEALTH & FITNESS

Hospitals to list service costs online January 1st due to new federal rule

EMBED </>More Videos

Hospitals to start listing costs online in 2019. Watch the report from Action News at 4 a.m. on Dec. 27, 2018.

Hospitals will be required to post the cost of their standard services online, starting January 1, 2019.

RELATED: New 2019 California laws will raise the minimum age to buy a rifle and determine custody of a pet during divorce

Patients will be able to compare prices before seeking treatment.

However, some consumer advocates say while the information is beneficial, it's not completely transparent due to insurance price adjustments and other factors.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthhealthcheckhospitalu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
HEALTH & FITNESS
How to de-stress after the holidays
Alcohol, coffee could be key to living longer, study finds
Patients at NJ surgery center possibly exposed to HIV, hepatitis
Start the New Year fit with Jillian Michaels' 'The Six Keys'
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Authorities searching for inmate who escaped San Quentin State Prison
Superintendent: Ref in hair controversy won't officiate in district again
WATCH LIVE: College football superfans live atop ESPN billboard in San Jose
Community remembers fallen Newman officer
3 charged in shooting at Ohio gender reveal party for woman who wasn't pregnant
Accuweather Forecast: Becoming breezy today
Mom catches son cheating on math homework using Alexa
911 dispatcher helps save 1-year-old boy who nearly drowned on Christmas
Show More
Family discovers body of man who died in South Bay crash
ICE makes changes at the U.S. border after second in-custody death
SF makes national headlines after NYT article wishes 'May your city never become San Francisco'
BevMo warns customers of hack that may have exposed payment information
TCU beats Cal 10-7 in overtime of wild Cheez-It Bowl
More News