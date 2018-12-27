Hospitals will be required to post the cost of their standard services online, starting January 1, 2019.
RELATED: New 2019 California laws will raise the minimum age to buy a rifle and determine custody of a pet during divorce
Patients will be able to compare prices before seeking treatment.
However, some consumer advocates say while the information is beneficial, it's not completely transparent due to insurance price adjustments and other factors.
Related Topics:
healthhealthhealthcheckhospitalu.s. & world
healthhealthhealthcheckhospitalu.s. & world