HOT TOPIC: Using young blood for older people

This is like the fountain of youth with a twist.Reggie, Kristen and Alexis talk about a Stanford grad who is trying to take blood from young people and infuse it into older people's veins with the goal of rejuvenating the body's organs. The Monterey-based company is called Ambrosia and they just started taking patients.It's available in six cities including San Francisco. The price? $8,000 for a liter of young blood; $12,000 for two liters.According to Business Insider, Ambrosia has completed its first clinical trial but it has not published the results. The report also cites experts who say there is no scientific evidence that shows this treatment actually works.