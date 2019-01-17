BEAUTY

HOT TOPIC: Using young blood for older people

EMBED </>More Videos

This is like the fountain of youth with a twist. (KGO-TV)

Eric A. Shackelford
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
This is like the fountain of youth with a twist.

Reggie, Kristen and Alexis talk about a Stanford grad who is trying to take blood from young people and infuse it into older people's veins with the goal of rejuvenating the body's organs. The Monterey-based company is called Ambrosia and they just started taking patients.

RELATED: 'Vampire Facial' may have caused infection at New Mexico spa

It's available in six cities including San Francisco. The price? $8,000 for a liter of young blood; $12,000 for two liters.

According to Business Insider, Ambrosia has completed its first clinical trial but it has not published the results. The report also cites experts who say there is no scientific evidence that shows this treatment actually works.

Catch more hot topics from Reggie, Kristen and Alexis on ABC7's "Midday Live" weekdays at 11 a.m.!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthbeautybeauty & lifestylebizarre
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BEAUTY
Bay Area Filipinos react to new Miss Universe 2018
Glamour magazine moving away from print and going digital
National Redhead Day: 10 reasons redheads are awesome
CA couple surprised by global love affair for their luffa sponges
More beauty
HEALTH & FITNESS
Tomales Bay oyster harvesting on hold due to norovirus outbreak
Study: Chocolate is better for your cough than cough syrup
State attempts to halt South Bay hospital sales to Santa Clara Co.
Q&A: 7 On Your Side answer Covered California questions
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police identify homeless man killed by falling tree branch in Oakland
Best day to travel to Lake Tahoe over MLK weekend?
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Trump denies Pelosi aircraft for planned trip abroad
Winds topple massive Ginkgo tree in Larkspur
Sierra snowpack at 103 percent of average for state for 1st time this season
Accuweather Forecast: Cloudy with scattered showers
Small victories after the rain in Sonoma County
Show More
Bursts of rain surprise East Bay residents day after big storm
Cardi B, Camila Cabello among 2019 Grammys performers
'God put me on that road for a reason:' Heroic nurse helped trooper who was shot
South Bay cleaning up after stormy night
Watchdog: Thousands more migrant families may have been separated
More News