7 ON YOUR SIDE

How do you find a great dentist?

EMBED </>More Videos

Many people dread going to the dentist. But do you really benefit when you find an expensive practice?

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Many people dread going to the dentist. But do you really benefit when you find an expensive practice?

Michael Finney talks with Executive Editor of Bay Area Consumers' Checkbook, Kevin Brasler.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2018 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit ConsumerReports.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
health7 On Your Sideconsumerconsumer concernsu.s. & worlddentistconsumer reportsbusiness
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Get a free plane ticket by going to a Giants game, and other great deals
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Oktoberfest by the Bay, Kindred Cooks
Zero down, zero interest leads to zero approvals East Bay man
How remodeling your home may get you big discounts on homeowners insurance
More 7 On Your Side
HEALTH & FITNESS
Parents speak at rally for child in coma at Oakland hospital
Parents of 6-month-old in coma in Oakland make final plea
NB Yoga & Wellness now open in Burlingame
Number of U.S. cancer survivors at all-time high
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Parents speak at rally for child in coma at Oakland hospital
Who is Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sex assault?
San Francisco police say missing 11-year-old boy found safe
East Bay leaders urge veto of BART housing bill
Museum of Ice Cream makes San Francisco its home
Washington Post reporter details Kavanaugh allegations
SJ's homeless tent village hoping for new site
Florence death toll rises to 31 as storm heads northeast, flooding spreads
Show More
AccuWeather Forecast: Morning clouds before sunshine, cool temps
Battle escalates over Angel Island-Tiburon ferry
10 Bay Area schools named among healthiest in U.S.
Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford expected to testify in public hearing
SpaceX to announce private moon flight passenger
More News