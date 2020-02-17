FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Washington Hospital Healthcare System makes it their mission to provide advanced medical services, research, and education to improve and maintain the health status of their patients.
Washington Hospital continues to deliver numerous specialized programs and clinical services including neuroscience, orthopedics, cancer care, and much more. In this episode, learn the warning signs for heart disease, as well as prevention.
Located in Fremont, California, Washington Hospital has delivered leading healthcare services to patients since 1958.
The health professionals at Washington Hospital are dedicated to the patient-first ethic by offering the highest quality care to individuals in need of medical attention.
Address:
Washington Hospital Healthcare System
2000 Mowry Ave
Fremont, CA 94538
See Washington Hospital Healthcare System's website here.
Washington Hospital brings awareness to heart disease prevention
