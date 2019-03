Stroke: How to spot the warning signs, symptoms

A stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts. When that happens, it cuts off blood and oxygen to the brain and brain cells die.According to the American Stroke Association , stroke is the no. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the United States. Knowing how to spot the warning signs and symptoms of a stroke can make the difference between life and death.The American Stroke Association uses the acronym "F-A-S-T" to help people remember the signs of stroke and know when to call 911.Does one side of the face droop or is it numb? Ask the person to smile. Is the person's smile uneven or lopsided?Is one arm weak or numb? Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?Is speech slurred? Is the person unable to speak or hard to understand? Ask the person to repeat a simple sentence.If the person shows any of these symptoms, even if the symptoms go away, call 9-1-1 and get them to the hospital immediately.Additional signs of a stroke can include: sudden numbness or weakness of the face, arm or leg, especially on one side of the body; sudden confusion, trouble speaking or understanding speech; sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes; sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance or coordination; and sudden severe headache with no known cause.