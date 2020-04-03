BURLINGAME, Calif. (KGO) -- You might have a young child who keeps asking: When am I going to see my friends again? Will I ever go back to school? Why is the school closed?
Or you might have a teen hiding out in their bedroom devastated about missing prom or graduation.
RELATED: Coronavirus: Livermore Elementary school teacher goes the extra mile for her students during pandemic
What do you say? How do you handle their questions?
For a short guide, ABC7's Kris Reyes spoke to a child psychologist and a child development specialist at their family therapy clinic in Burlingame, SeeSaw.
They gave us their best tips and words of wisdom for dealing with this very tough conversation.
RELATED: Coronavirus Q&A: Will my money be sent to the wrong address?
Watch the full story above.
Coronavirus Pandemic: How to talk to young children and teens about the end of school
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News