bay area life

Washington Hospital provides tips on how to help spot stroke symptoms

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Unfortunately, stroke is the leading cause of adult disability and the third leading cause of death in the United States. Some symptoms of stroke can seem like normal aches while others are more pronounced. When in doubt, remember the acronym FAST to help spot stroke symptoms, so you can act quickly to prevent life-altering outcomes.

F: Face drooping

A: Arm weakness

S: Speech difficulty

T: Time to call 911

The award-winning stroke program at Washington Hospital concentrates on every facet of stroke management from emergency room entry to discharge. The team of specialists, physicians, and nursing professionals work efficiently to diagnose and quickly treat patients, as expert action within the first hours of a stroke is critical. If you suspect that you or a loved one is having a stroke, do not delay and call 911.

Address:
Washington Hospital Stroke Center
Washington West, 2500 Mowry Avenue, Fremont, CA 94538

For more information on Washington Hospital, visit this page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfremonthealthbay areastroke awarenesshospitalstrokebay area life
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BAY AREA LIFE
Rapidly grow your business with ClickFunnels
Best concert food at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Washington Hospital cures chronic wounds
Adventure awaits in Livermore
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News