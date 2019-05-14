Washington Hospital provides tips on how to help spot stroke symptoms

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Unfortunately, stroke is the leading cause of adult disability and the third leading cause of death in the United States. Some symptoms of stroke can seem like normal aches while others are more pronounced. When in doubt, remember the acronym FAST to help spot stroke symptoms, so you can act quickly to prevent life-altering outcomes.
F: Face drooping
A: Arm weakness
S: Speech difficulty
T: Time to call 911
The award-winning stroke program at Washington Hospital concentrates on every facet of stroke management from emergency room entry to discharge. The team of specialists, physicians, and nursing professionals work efficiently to diagnose and quickly treat patients, as expert action within the first hours of a stroke is critical. If you suspect that you or a loved one is having a stroke, do not delay and call 911.
Washington Hospital Stroke Center
Washington West, 2500 Mowry Avenue, Fremont, CA 94538
For more information on Washington Hospital, visit this page.
