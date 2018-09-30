SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Hundreds of walkers and runners took part in the annual Susan G. Komen Race For the Cure in San Francisco on Sunday to help raise money in the fight against breast cancer.
The 5K run and walk started at 9 a.m. outside the Ferry Building, where participants ran along the Embarcadero.
So far this year, the race has raised more than $200,000 for breast cancer research and treatment. The goal is $300,000.
ABC7 News' Kate Larsen emceed the event in San Francisco.
The Susan G. Komen Race for The Cure is the largest and most successful education and fundraising event for breast cancer.
Emcee’d today’s #RacefortheCure in San Francisco. What a wonderful way to spend my Sunday morning! Thank you to Susan G Komen Bay Area for including me in your event. What an honor to meet this wonderful group of survivors! 💗 pic.twitter.com/91ZOJWBzBG— Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) September 30, 2018
A beautiful pink wave!!! 💗🌊 Runners and walkers ready to walk for Susan G Komen #RacefortheCure in San Francisco pic.twitter.com/qn1JEEaAkP— Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) September 30, 2018
And they’re off!!! Susan G Komen Race for the Cure has shut down part of the Embarcadero for a great cause - to end breast cancer!!💗💗 pic.twitter.com/4BgLvOhGrp— Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) September 30, 2018