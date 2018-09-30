SUSAN G. KOMEN

Hundreds take part in Susan G. Komen Race for The Cure in San Francisco

Susan G. Komen participants in San Francisco on Sunday, September 30, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Hundreds of walkers and runners took part in the annual Susan G. Komen Race For the Cure in San Francisco on Sunday to help raise money in the fight against breast cancer.

The 5K run and walk started at 9 a.m. outside the Ferry Building, where participants ran along the Embarcadero.

So far this year, the race has raised more than $200,000 for breast cancer research and treatment. The goal is $300,000.

ABC7 News' Kate Larsen emceed the event in San Francisco.

The Susan G. Komen Race for The Cure is the largest and most successful education and fundraising event for breast cancer.

