Health & Fitness

Coronavirus: Husband contracts COVID-19 after hosting anniversary party of less than 10 people

By Mayra Moreno
HOUSTON -- A fist bump was the last simple touch between a husband and wife of 27 years before he contracted novel coronavirus. Kim Gagne thought her husband Emilian White would just get checked out and get tested for the virus, but she says, "It went from 0 to 100 quickly."

Referring to her spouse's sudden and unexpected hospitalization she notes, "All we literally did that day was a fist bump, and he was gone."

He had to be rolled away as soon as possible.

"I didn't know what was happening," she told our sister station KTRK in Houston during an interview via Facetime.

COVID-19 DIARIES: Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area

She hasn't seen him since Tuesday and has only talked to him by phone. Now, she and their children are in quarantine at home.

These past few days have been unimaginable as she wonders when and if she will see Emilian again.

"He's getting better, but, when they took him for a scan, the minute they took the oxygen off, it becomes very difficult to breathe," she said.

This past Friday they were celebrating their anniversary by having a small dinner with a couple friends. Then, over the weekend is when he started feeling ill.

He had a fever. Gagne says it's difficult to know who's sick and doesn't know it.

COVID-19 DIARIES: After 14-day quarantine, SF woman shares advice to anyone who may feel sick from COVID-19a

"We had people over and that was our mistake. We thought we were okay because we had less than 10 people. But no, don't have anyone in your house," she said.

It's especially distressing for Gagne, whose elderly mother is in a senior living home and she has not been able to see her in person either.

"It's crazy but we are all in this together," she said.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstexascoronavirusmarriageu.s. & worldcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Stimulus checks calculator: How much to expect under rescue bill
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Bay Area 3D printing company helping with PPE supply shortage
Coronavirus live updates: 5 new deaths, 17 more cases in Santa Clara County
'We were 6 feet apart except for when we kissed,' weddings amid the COVID-19 crisis
Tornado destroys home of Arkansas doctor in viral photo with son
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Music brings people together, helps with coping amid COVID-19 crisis
Stimulus checks calculator: How much to expect under rescue bill
Show More
'Stop Panic Shopping': Grocery item limit suggested to prevent hoarding
Silicon Valley energy company refurbishes ventilators for CA during COVID-19 crisis
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Coronavirus: Family desperate to visit dying 90-year-old woman at nursing home
Coronavirus: How to donate medical supplies to hospitals in the Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News