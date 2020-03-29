Coronavirus: Husband contracts COVID-19 after hosting anniversary party of less than 10 people

Referring to her spouse's sudden and unexpected hospitalization she notes, "All we literally did that day was a fist bump, and he was gone."
He had to be rolled away as soon as possible.
"I didn't know what was happening," she told our sister station KTRK in Houston during an interview via Facetime.
COVID-19 DIARIES: Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area
She hasn't seen him since Tuesday and has only talked to him by phone. Now, she and their children are in quarantine at home.
These past few days have been unimaginable as she wonders when and if she will see Emilian again.
"He's getting better, but, when they took him for a scan, the minute they took the oxygen off, it becomes very difficult to breathe," she said.
This past Friday they were celebrating their anniversary by having a small dinner with a couple friends. Then, over the weekend is when he started feeling ill.
He had a fever. Gagne says it's difficult to know who's sick and doesn't know it.
COVID-19 DIARIES: After 14-day quarantine, SF woman shares advice to anyone who may feel sick from COVID-19a
"We had people over and that was our mistake. We thought we were okay because we had less than 10 people. But no, don't have anyone in your house," she said.
It's especially distressing for Gagne, whose elderly mother is in a senior living home and she has not been able to see her in person either.
"It's crazy but we are all in this together," she said.
