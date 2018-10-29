HEALTH & FITNESS

Central Valley woman dies shortly after giving birth, leaving behind loving family

EMBED </>More Videos

Doctors had told Charlene she was bleeding internally, and that if she wanted to save her baby, she would need to have an emergency C-section.

By
FRESNO, Calif. --
Charlene Flores couldn't sleep. The pain from the contractions was too much, so her husband took her to Community Regional Medical Center.

Later, she told him to get some rest and make sure their girls got to school okay. Then she called him.

"She FaceTimes me and says I need you here right now," said Elesandro Flores, Charlene's husband.

Doctors had told Charlene she was bleeding internally, and that if she wanted to save her baby, she would need to have an emergency C-section.

Charlene had a long history of heart problems, but Flores says his wife authorized the high-risk procedure.



"So the doctors come back to me in the room saying your baby's being worked on, your wife's asleep," he said. "And then (I) heard code blue. This lady comes to our door area and says, 'We need you doctor,' and the doctor rushes back there. And then 20 minutes later the rest of the doctors and nurses flow in the room and tell me that my wife didn't make it but my daughter's in an incubator getting her treatment.

Elesandro says his wife's heart failed. She was just 27-years-old.

In life, she loved, smiled, and put family before herself, as she did last week.

Quinn was born prematurely, so she will be staying in the NICU for another month or so.

Dad says her condition is improving every day.

"I told my kids, you're (an) extension of your mother," Flores said. "You guys are women, and you guys are going to be my life, you guys are going to take that role, you guys are going to take care of me, and I know you will, and they have."

Now on his own, Elesandro needs all the help he can get raising and supporting his four girls.

But he knows Charlene is watching from a better place.

To help the Flores family by making a donation on their GoFundMe here.

Wells Fargo Account Number: 139 061 3584
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthpregnancypregnant womancaliforniacentral valleyFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Amazing medical advance allows 2 women to carry same baby
Multi-county task force fights to keep hospital open in Daly City
Skin City relocates to 2 new Bay Area locations after 23 years on Divisadero
New drug to help fight the flu in a single pill
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Person rescued after being trapped between BART train, platform in SF
PG&E saying no 'immediate plans' to cut power during Red Flag Warning
Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect appears in court
Attorneys for Ghost Ship fire suspects won't ask for change of venue
Study: Los Altos 7th best small city in U.S.
Suspicious package addressed to CNN intercepted in Atlanta
Student shot at North Carolina high school dies
Amazing medical advance allows 2 women to carry same baby
Show More
Rae Carruth's son attends Panthers game, days after father released from prison
No survivors expected after Indonesia Lion Air flight crashes with 189 aboard
7 wounded in shooting at Riverside nightclub, police say
AccuWeather Forecast: Fire danger developing
Bay Area continues to honor synagogue shooting victims
More News