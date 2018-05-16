BRITTANY MAYNARD

Husband of woman who inspired 'right to die' law speaks on changes

EMBED </>More Videos

A judge has overturned California's right to die law. The judge threw out the 2016 law allowing terminally ill patients the right to end their lives. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A judge has overturned California's right to die law. The judge threw out the 2016 law allowing terminally ill patients the right to end their lives.

The judge says lawmakers acted illegally because they passed the law in a special session.

RELATED: Judge tosses Calif. law, allowing terminally ill to take life-ending drugs

The state has five days to appeal.

Dan Diaz, the husband of Brittany Maynard, who inspired the law when she moved to Oregon to end her life after a brain cancer diagnosis joined ABC7 News to talk about the recent developments.


Watch the video in the player above for the full interview.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on Brittany Maynard.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealth carehuman rightsmedicalmedical researchcalifornia legislationlawsbrittany maynardSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BRITTANY MAYNARD
Supporters relieved after court reinstates 'Right to die' law
CA right-to-die law in effect, Brittany Maynard's husband speaks
Supporters commend Gov. Brown's signing of right-to-die bill
Brittany Maynard's husband talks about aid-in-dying law
More brittany maynard
HEALTH & FITNESS
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Job offer rescinded after woman tested positive for cannabis, only used pot lip balm
Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video
Mosquitoes, dead birds test positive for West Nile Virus in East Bay
Safe injection sites remain hot debate in SF
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News