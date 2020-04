'I don't want to die': Kaiser wants to send 89-year-old woman back to Hayward nursing home with coronavirus outbreak

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- Kaiser Permanente wants to send 89-year-old coronavirus patient Evelyn Tomei back to the nursing home where she contracted it. She is terrified. Her family is terrified, and they asked the I-Team's Chief Investigative Reporter Dan Noyes to investigate."I don't want to die," said Tomei.Mrs. Tomei is a two-time cancer survivor who is currently battling bronchitis and the coronavirus she contracted at Gateway Care and Rehabilitation in Hayward. Overnight, a 10th resident who had contracted coronavirus at Gateway passed away ; at least 66 patients and staff have been infected there.Kaiser tells me, "Mrs. Tomie no longer needs acute care and is ready to be discharged... It is important to understand that being a COVID-positive patient, living with other patients with the virus does not pose an increased risk to a patient's health and safety."