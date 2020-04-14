Coronavirus California

'I don't want to die': Kaiser wants to send 89-year-old woman back to Hayward nursing home with coronavirus outbreak

By
HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- Kaiser Permanente wants to send 89-year-old coronavirus patient Evelyn Tomei back to the nursing home where she contracted it. She is terrified. Her family is terrified, and they asked the I-Team's Chief Investigative Reporter Dan Noyes to investigate.

"I don't want to die," said Tomei.

Mrs. Tomei is a two-time cancer survivor who is currently battling bronchitis and the coronavirus she contracted at Gateway Care and Rehabilitation in Hayward. Overnight, a 10th resident who had contracted coronavirus at Gateway passed away; at least 66 patients and staff have been infected there.

RELATED: Families threaten legal action after loved ones die of COVID-19 at Hayward nursing home

Kaiser tells me, "Mrs. Tomie no longer needs acute care and is ready to be discharged... It is important to understand that being a COVID-positive patient, living with other patients with the virus does not pose an increased risk to a patient's health and safety."

