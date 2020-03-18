Coronavirus

Immigration and Customs Enforcement scaling back operations due to coronavirus outbreak

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is scaling back the aggressive operations it launched under President Donald Trump as the country contends with the new coronavirus outbreak.

ICE says that starting Wednesday it is focusing its efforts on tracking down people in the U.S. without legal authorization who pose a risk to public safety or would be subject to mandatory detention on criminal grounds. The agency had been aggressively detaining anyone in the country without authorization as part of stepped-up enforcement under the Trump administration.

The agency said in a statement that its investigations unit will focus on public safety and national security. That would include drug and human trafficking as well as anti-gang operations and child exploitation cases.

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

ICE said the change was temporary and intended to ensure the welfare and safety of the public and its agents.

It will not carry out enforcement operations at or near health care facilities except in "the most extraordinary circumstances" during the crisis.n

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusu.s. & worldpoliticsiceimmigration
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
DRONEVIEW7: Coronavirus shelter-in-place order turns San Francisco into ghost town
TSA confirms coronavirus cases at JFK, Newark airports
First member of Congress tests positive for novel coronavirus
Las Vegas casinos, bars closed to slow coronavirus pandemic spread
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Updates: Napa Co. issues shelter-in-place order
Napa County ready for yet another emergency, COVID-19
Petrolia earthquake: 5.2 magnitude quake strikes off Northern California coast near Humboldt County
White House warning to millennials: Stay out of the bars during pandemic
Cancer, heart surgeries delayed as coronavirus alters care
Coronavirus: Everything you need to know about Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
'American Idol' halts production amid coronavirus
Show More
Hospitalized man describes his battle against COVID-19
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Coronavirus: Students face digital divide as schools turn to remote learning
Treasury proposal: Deliver $500B to Americans starting April
Trump invokes act to marshal private sector against COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News