Health & Fitness

'Inside Edition' anchor Deborah Norville to undergo surgery after viewer spots lump on neck

EMBED <>More Videos

"Inside Edition" anchor Deborah Norville revealed that she will be undergoing surgery after a viewer spotted a lump on her neck.

"Inside Edition" anchor Deborah Norville revealed Monday that she will be undergoing surgery to remove a cancerous thyroid nodule.

In a video message, Norville said an "Inside Edition" viewer first reached out to say she saw a lump on her neck.

"We live in a world of 'see something, say something,' and I'm really glad we do," Norville said. "I'd never noticed the thing, but I did have it checked out and the doctor said it was nothing, a thyroid nodule. And for years, it was nothing. Until recently, it was something."

Norville went on to say the nodule was "a very localized form of cancer" and she would have surgery Tuesday to have it removed.

"There will be no chemo, I'm told no radiation, but I will have surgery and I'll be away for a bit," she said.

While she's recovering, Norville said Diane McInerney will be "holding down the fort."

"If you believe in prayer, please say one for me and my surgeon," Norville said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcelebritysurgeryu.s. & worldcancer
TOP STORIES
South Bay woman targeted for speaking Spanish, racist rant caught on camera
Nipsey Hussle shooting: Police identify suspect
Who's your rideshare driver? I-Team investigates passenger safety
Bay Area mourns rapper Nipsey Hussle
Berkeley chemical engineer charged with trying to poison co-worker to death
Purina issues cat food recall
Commute Challenge: Taxi vs. Rideshare
Show More
Giants rally to beat rival Dodgers 4-2 in series opener
Pushback prompts SF Mayor to reconsider location of Navigation Center
Chaos erupts, multiple people injured outside Nipsey Hussle vigil
Rare sighting of critically endangered L-pod orcas in Monterey Bay
Consumer Catch-Up: Possible avocado shortage, debt relief improves brain function, Volkswagen recall
More TOP STORIES News