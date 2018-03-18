WOODSIDE, Calif. (KGO) --ABC7 News was in Woodside Saturday night as Irish dancers entertained at a benefit called Shake Your Shamrock.
The gala raised money for Ronald McDonald House at Stanford and in San Francisco.
Our own Reggie Aqui and Mike Nicco helped the families served by Ronald McDonald House express their gratitude.
To find out how you can help Ronald McDonald House at Stanford and the Ronald McDonald House Charities Bay Area click here.
The @RMHStanford auction just raised $18,000 on one item: A trip to meet @katyperry @AmericanIdol Wiiiiiiigggggggggg. pic.twitter.com/1fm6BvRFxQ— Reggie Aqui (@reggieaqui) March 18, 2018