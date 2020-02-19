Coronavirus

Is the new COVID-19 virus more 'deadly' than flu? Not exactly

What's more deadly - the flu, SARS or the new coronavirus discovered in China?

There are different ways to look at it and even knowledgeable folks sometimes say "deadly" when they may mean "lethal."

Lethality is the capacity to cause death, or how often a disease proves fatal.

Chinese scientists who looked at nearly 45,000 confirmed cases in the current COVID-19 outbreak concluded the death rate was 2.3%. But there are questions about whether all cases are being counted: Infected people with only mild symptoms may be missing from the tally. That means the true fatality rate may be lower.

Deadly is a broader concept that takes in how far and easily a virus spreads.

SARS proved fatal in about 10% of cases in the 2003 outbreak but was controlled quickly and spread to about 8,000 people in all.

The flu's mortality rate is 0.1%, yet it kills hundreds of thousands around the world each year because it infects millions. So the size of the outbreak matters as much as the lethality in terms of how deadly a disease is.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessflucoronavirusu.s. & worldchina
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Flu activity peaking across Bay Area, US
SF doctor explains how to protect yourself from coronavirus
Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
Apple warns China virus will cut iPhone production, sales
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Marin Co. deputies searching for missing hiker
Man sues hospital after wife dies during C-section birth
Why climate change matters in Democratic Primary
'Good Times' actress, 'Movin' on Up' singer Ja'Net DuBois dies
SF doctor explains how to protect yourself from coronavirus
Parking congestion pricing, Sunday metering proposed in SF
San Francisco police search for burrito-throwing battery suspect
Show More
Family says Palo Alto couple's disappearance is out of character
Investigators: Man strangled 6-year-old SC girl before killing himself
Dwyane Wade on supporting trans daughter: 'Her family has her back'
Former 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo pardoned by Pres. Trump
ABC's 'For Life' based on inspiring true story of NJ man
More TOP STORIES News