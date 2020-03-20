Coronavirus

Italy sees biggest day-to-day rise in coronavirus deaths; Death toll hits 4,032

Italy has recorded its highest day-to-day-rise in the number of deaths of people infected with the new coronavirus.

Civil Protection Chief Angelo Borrelli said Friday the country recorded 627 more deaths in the 24 hours since Italy surpassed China on Thursday as the nation with the most COVID-19-related deaths. The total now stands at 4,032.

Authorities said most of the people who died had existing health problems such as heart disease and diabetes before they were infected with the virus.

Borrelli says Italy also saw a staggering increase of 5,986 cases from a day earlier, bringing the official total in Italy to 47,021.

The soaring numbers come despite a national lockdown that drastically limits when residents lare allowed to leave their homes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessoutbreakcoronavirusitalyu.s. & worldchinavirus
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus: Wuhan reports no new cases, offers hope to world
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE: ABC7 drives around East Bay amid COVID-19 shelter-in-place order
Coronavirus: Dozens violate COVID-19 shelter-in-place order in San Jose
Coronavirus Lockdown: What to know about California stay at home order
Trump announces payment deferral option for federal student loans
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: ABC7 drives around East Bay amid COVID-19 shelter-in-place order
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Bay Area cancellations, closures related to COVID-19
1st COVID-19 death reported in Contra Costa County
Trump moves on invoking powers to spur coronavirus supplies
100% of NY workforce must stay home; over 8,000 COVID-19 cases
Trump announces payment deferral option for federal student loans
Show More
Coronavirus: Dozens violate COVID-19 shelter-in-place order in San Jose
Tax Day pushed back amid viral outbreak: Mnuchin
Safety tips for food delivery amid coronavirus pandemic
US and Mexico to curb border travel to control coronavirus
Coronavirus: Livermore teacher brightens students' day through FaceTime
More TOP STORIES News