In honor of National Massage Week, we discuss the benefits of massage

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It is National Massage Week so we explore all the benefits to massage and why it should be a priority in your life. Christine Brown and Rachel Barnett from Massage Heights share with Reggie Aqui and Kristen Sze why people should get regular massages and techniques you can try at home.

