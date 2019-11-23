'It's pretty scary' Consumers react to FDA warning about romaine lettuce grown in Salinas

The CDC is advising to dispose of any Romaine lettuce harvested from Salinas, California. It may contain E.Coli."It's pretty scary I mean we live in a part of the country that prides itself on really healthy produce. I hope they are getting a handle on it," said San Francisco resident, James Kraus.More than 75,000 pounds of salad products that contain meat or poultry have been recalled due to this possible contamination.The FDA and CDC say they are still investigating and don't have a responsible grower or supplier."We don't, no we don't have a clue right now. All we know based on the salad is that it was unopened and still in the individual refrigerator that it tested positive from the Salinas region," said Christopher Valadez, President of the Grower-shipper Association.According to the CDC, a total of 28 people have been hospitalized.The illness is believed to have started between September 24th and November 10th.Food and safety lawyer Bill Marler is representing several of the infected. Marler said the FDA needs to implement better environmental controls."E. coli 0157:H7 is really not a bug to mess with. It sicken about 75,000 Americans every year. It kills about 100 but it leaves thousands of people with kidney damage, bowl damage, brain damage," said Marler.This CDC & FDA advice consumers to make sure to read the label showing where the lettuce was grown before purchasing.