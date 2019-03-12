Health & Fitness

Japanese woman, Kane Tanaka, honored as oldest living person

A Japanese woman is being honored by Guinness World Records.

Kane Tanaka, 116, received official honors Saturday during a party recognizing her as the oldest living person.

She was born Jan. 2, 1903--the same year the Wright brothers flew in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. She now lives in a nursing home in Japan.

She said she gets up every day at 6 a.m. and loves doing math.

Tanaka is six years shy of the all-time record for oldest person. Jeanne Louis Calmet of France lived to 122 years 164 days. She died in August 1997.
