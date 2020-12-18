Why Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine may have upper hand over Pfizer, Moderna

One big advantage with this potential vaccine is it only requires a single-shot.
WATCH: VP Mike Pence, wife Karen, surgeon general get COVID-19 vaccines on-camera
The study has now grown to include some 45,000 participants, some of them recruited by Stanford Medicine here in the Bay Area. Johnson & Johnson has called its multi-country Phase 3 trial "ENSEMBLE", according to the company's release.
RELATED: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, Johnson and Johnson's version has been touted to only require a single-dose, although a study involving a two-dose regimen is also being conducted.
Interim data should be available by the end of January. The company plans to submit an emergency use authorization request to the FDA in February, according to Johnson & Johnson's statement.
The ENSEMBLE trial was paused in October for a week, when a trial participant fell ill.
RELATED: SF woman who will have fingers amputated after nearly dying from COVID-19, still hesitant about vaccine
Johnson and Johnson said it could not find a cause for the illness and resumed the trial after a week.
RELATED: Building a Better Bay Area: Vaccine Watch
If you have a question or comment about the COVID-19 vaccine, submit via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
