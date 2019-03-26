Health & Fitness

Justin Bieber has hyperbaric oxygen chamber to help with sleeping issues

EMBED <>More Videos

Justin Bieber sleeps in hyperbaric oxygen chamber

Pop star Justin Bieber has reportedly been struggling with depression, writing in early March that he has been feeling "super disconnected and weird." So as part of his self-care, he is now sleeping in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber.

Bieber showed his fans his new nighttime routine by sharing images of himself sleeping in the chamber, which is usually used to treat scuba divers who reach the surface too fast.

According to John Hopkins Medicine, hyperbaric oxygen therapy is used to treat certain types of wounds like radiation injuries, infections, burns, certain skin grafts and flaps, crush injuries and diabetes.

On March 10, Bieber shared a photo on Instagram with the caption, "Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit. Hopefully what I'm going through will resonate with you guys. Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird. I always bounce back so I'm not worried. Just wanted to reach out and ask for you guys to pray for me. God is faithful and your prayers really work. Thanks. The most human season I've ever been in facing my stuff head on."

Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscelebrityjustin bieberdepression
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Charges against Jussie Smollett dropped, attorneys say
MLB suspends SF Giants CEO Larry Baer without pay until July
Coast Guard searching for missing swimmer off Pacifica coast
Devos reportedly launches investigation into admissions scandal
4-year-old boy falls from 4th story balcony in Sunnyvale
Accuweather Forecast: More rain today, especially tonight
Man comes within feet of great white shark, rescues surfers at Mavericks
Show More
Conor McGregor announces retirement on social media
Uber acquires Careem Networks in $3.1 billion deal
Trash is piling up in Berkeley but city can't clean it up
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Pregnant mother was headed to dance competition with stepdaughter when killed by hit-and-run driver
More TOP STORIES News