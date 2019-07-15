Juul CEO apologizes to parents of children who vape

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The head of San Francisco-based Juul is apologizing to the parents whose children are addicted to his company's products.The U.S. Surgeon General has declared the use of e-cigarettes by teens a national epidemic.Juul CEO Kevin Burns appears in a new documentary called "Vaporized: America's E-cigarette Addiction." He says he's "sorry" teens are using the product.Juul has tried to fight youth use by shutting down its social media accounts and pulling fruity flavors from retailers.