e-cigarettes

Juul CEO apologizes to parents of children who vape

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The head of San Francisco-based Juul is apologizing to the parents whose children are addicted to his company's products.

RELATED: Livermore votes to ban the sale of flavored tobacco, e-cigarettes

The U.S. Surgeon General has declared the use of e-cigarettes by teens a national epidemic.

Juul CEO Kevin Burns appears in a new documentary called "Vaporized: America's E-cigarette Addiction." He says he's "sorry" teens are using the product.

Juul has tried to fight youth use by shutting down its social media accounts and pulling fruity flavors from retailers.

See more stories and videos related to e-cigarettes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscosmokinge cigarettesvapingvaporizerteenagers
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
E-CIGARETTES
Juul exec: Never intended vaping device to be used by teens
Livermore votes to ban the sale of flavored tobacco, e-cigarettes
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Tuesday
SF Supervisors to take final vote on e-cigarette ban today
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News