Juul CEO apologizes to parents of children who vape

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The head of San Francisco-based Juul is apologizing to the parents whose children are addicted to his company's products.
The U.S. Surgeon General has declared the use of e-cigarettes by teens a national epidemic.
Juul CEO Kevin Burns appears in a new documentary called "Vaporized: America's E-cigarette Addiction." He says he's "sorry" teens are using the product.
Juul has tried to fight youth use by shutting down its social media accounts and pulling fruity flavors from retailers.
